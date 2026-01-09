Who Is Shishir Mehrotra? Walmart Appoints Indian Origin Tech Veteran To Its Board

With over 25 years of experience, Mehrotra has a strong record of building category-defining platforms. Prior to his role at Superhuman, he was the CEO and co-founder of Coda, a productivity and AI platform. Coda later became part of Superhuman through acquisition.

Earlier, Mehrotra worked at YouTube as Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer. He played a key role in growing YouTube into the world’s largest video platform. His leadership at YouTube is credited with creating a platform of choice for a new generation of creators.

Mehrotra has also served as a Board Member at Spotify since 2017. In the early years of his career, Mehrotra worked as Director of Program Management at Microsoft from January 2002 to April 2008. Prior to that, he was the founding CEO and Board Member at Centrata from February 2000 to June 2002, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He holds a dual bachelor of science degree in mathematics and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Mehrotra completed his schooling at Tabb High School, graduating in 1996.

On his appointment, Mehrotra expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I have long admired Walmart’s ability to innovate while staying true to its core values, and joining the Board as the company builds for an agentic AI future is a rare opportunity. This era is the most significant technological shift I’ve seen in my career, and I look forward to working with the team to shape the future for the millions of people Walmart serves.”