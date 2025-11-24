Who Is Rama Raju Mantena, NRI Industrialist Who Hosted Star-Studded Wedding For His Daughter?

The internet is abuzz with news of the star-studded wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of NRI industrialist Rama Raju Mantena. Netra married tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in a lavish three-day ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The celebration took place at the Leela Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace and saw top public figures such as Donald Trump Jr., Jennifer Lopez, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh, among others, in attendance.

Social media is flooded with photos and videos of the lavish ceremonies, drawing attention to the low-profile family. Held amid tight security, the wedding is being labelled as one of the most grand affairs of the year.

At the centre is Rama Raju Mantena, Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, who hosted this grand event. A viral clip of Mantena from the wedding shows him dancing with his daughter during sangeet night.

