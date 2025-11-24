Who Is Rama Raju Mantena, NRI Industrialist Who Hosted Star-Studded Wedding For His Daughter?
The wedding took place at the Leela Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace with top public figures, including Donald Trump Jr. and Jennifer Lopez attending the ceremonies.
The internet is abuzz with news of the star-studded wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of NRI industrialist Rama Raju Mantena. Netra married tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in a lavish three-day ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The celebration took place at the Leela Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace and saw top public figures such as Donald Trump Jr., Jennifer Lopez, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh, among others, in attendance.
Social media is flooded with photos and videos of the lavish ceremonies, drawing attention to the low-profile family. Held amid tight security, the wedding is being labelled as one of the most grand affairs of the year.
At the centre is Rama Raju Mantena, Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, who hosted this grand event. A viral clip of Mantena from the wedding shows him dancing with his daughter during sangeet night.
Who Is Rama Raju Mantena?
Rama Raju Mantena, father of bride Netra Mantena, is a prominent figure in the US pharmaceutical industry. Based in Orlando, he serves as Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. The company has operations and R&D centres in the US, Switzerland and India. He is also the founder of several global healthcare ventures including ICORE Healthcare.
Originally from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Mantena moved to the United States in the 1980s. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science & Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) and later studied clinical pharmacy at the University of Maryland.
Mantena began his career with P4 Healthcare in Florida. He went on to found ICORE Healthcare, the International Oncology Network (ION) and OncoScripts.
While some media reports labelled him a “billionaire," data suggests "Mantena’s net worth stands at US $20 million (approximately Rs 167 crore)," according to NDTV.
Mantena is said to have purchased a luxury property in Florida with 16 bedrooms and a private beach in 2023.