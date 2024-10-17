Who Is Pankaj Oswal? Swiss-Indian Billionaire Seeking UN Body's Help After Daughter's Detention In Uganda

Indian-origin Swiss industrialist Pankaj Oswal has filed an urgent appeal before the United Nations Working Group on Aribatry Detention against the alleged detention of his 26-year-old daughter Vasundhara in Uganda.

During her visit to an Extra Neutral Alcohol plant in Uganda on Oct. 1, Vasundhara Oswal was reportedly detained by armed men, claiming to be law enforcement officers. She, along with her colleagues, was allegedly taken into custody without a formal warrant, purportedly in a missing man's case, according to EU Reporter.

This comes after Pankaj Oswal's recent investment of $100 million in Uganda for the development of the first and only grain-based ENA producer in the East African region. ENA is used in beverages, cosmetics and high-value pharmaceutical products.

The investment was being carried out through PRO Industries, where Vasundhara serves as the executive director.