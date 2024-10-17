Who Is Pankaj Oswal? Swiss-Indian Billionaire Seeking UN Body's Help After Daughter's Detention In Uganda
Vasundhara Oswal was reportedly detained on Oct. 1 by armed men, claiming to be law enforcement officers.
Indian-origin Swiss industrialist Pankaj Oswal has filed an urgent appeal before the United Nations Working Group on Aribatry Detention against the alleged detention of his 26-year-old daughter Vasundhara in Uganda.
During her visit to an Extra Neutral Alcohol plant in Uganda on Oct. 1, Vasundhara Oswal was reportedly detained by armed men, claiming to be law enforcement officers. She, along with her colleagues, was allegedly taken into custody without a formal warrant, purportedly in a missing man's case, according to EU Reporter.
This comes after Pankaj Oswal's recent investment of $100 million in Uganda for the development of the first and only grain-based ENA producer in the East African region. ENA is used in beverages, cosmetics and high-value pharmaceutical products.
The investment was being carried out through PRO Industries, where Vasundhara serves as the executive director.
Who Is Pankaj Oswal?
Pankaj Oswal is a member of the renowned Oswal family, which owns the global conglomerate Oswal Group. The group includes listed firms like Oswal Greentech Ltd. and Oswal Agro Mills Ltd. He is the son of entrepreneur Abhey Oswal and his wife Aruna. Singer and industrialist Shael Oswal, known for his song 'Soniye Hiriye', is Pankaj's brother.
The family went through a bitter succession battle after Abhey Oswal's death in 2016. The family dispute went to court.
According to PRO Industries' website, Pankaj is credited with establishing one of the world's largest ammonia plants in Australia during his time with the Oswal Group. He was honoured with the Ernst & Young 2009 Best Young Entrepreneur Award. He was also a winner of the 40 under 40 Outstanding Businessperson Awards.
Vasundhara Oswal’s Detention
Vasundhara shared an Instagram post detailing her "unlawful detainment and arrest". The Instagram post shows a photo of blood and faeces on the floor. Vasundhara claimed she was forced to sit in a room full of shoes for over 90 hours, and not allowed to bathe or change her clothes for nearly five days. She was allegedly denied necessities like clean water and proper food. The 26-year-old was reportedly denied vegetarian food and access to her family and lawyers.
Pankaj Oswal has also written to the President of Uganda urging for his intervention.
According to The Monitor, Vasundhara was detained on charges of kidnapping with intent to kill chef Mukesh Kumar Menaria, who worked for the family for seven years.