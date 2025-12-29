Meet Kalyani Ramadurgam: Indian-Origin Techie Who Helped Apple Fight Terrorism Launches AI Automation Startup

Indian-origin tech professional Kalyani Ramadurgam, who has earlier worked with Apple on counter-terrorism measures, has been named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 United States 2026 list in the finance category. She earned the recognition after co-founding an AI-driven compliance startup, marking a shift from her corporate career.

New York-based Ramadurgam has studied computer science with specialisation in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Before becoming an entrepreneur, she worked at Apple in a sensitive role focused on preventing misuse of the tech giant’s payment service, Apple Pay, by terrorist networks. Her work involved blocking individuals on global terrorism watch lists from accessing the platform, according to Forbes.

Ramadurgam has said that at Apple she was surprised to find compliance work remained manual and time-consuming. "It meant reading through not just hundreds, but thousands of pages of documentation," she told Forbes. "Organisations were just throwing bodies at the problem.”