Who Is Frank Slootman? All About The Tech CEO Who Is Richer Than Tim Cook, Satya Nadella

Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman stepped down from his position a couple of days ago. He may not be as popular as Tim Cook or Satya Nadella, but he is reported to be wealthier than them.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Slootman's net worth is higher than that of Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Apple's Tim Cook.

Although Slootman is no longer the CEO of the US-based cloud firm, Snowflake, he will continue his role as the chairman of the board. His net worth, after withdrawing from the CEO position, was reported to be around $ 3.7 billion (Rs 30,710 crore).

The net worth of Cook is reported to be $2 billion (Rs 16,600 crore) and Nadella was not reported to be a billionaire as of July 2023.