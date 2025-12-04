Who Is Alan Dye? Apple Design Veteran Poached By Meta To Lead AI-Driven Creative Studio

Alan Dye began his career at Apple in 2006. He has worked on software across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Vision Pro, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In his most recent role, he oversaw the interface of the Vision Pro headset as well as a major redesign of Apple’s operating systems. His team has additionally been involved in developing several new smart home devices, according to a Bloomberg report.

With his move to Meta, the company is establishing a new design studio and placing Dye in charge of hardware, software and AI integration across its interfaces. He will report to Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, who heads Reality Labs, Bloomberg reported. Reality Labs is responsible for developing wearable devices such as smart glasses and virtual-reality headsets. Dye is expected to focus heavily on redesigning Meta’s consumer hardware with artificial intelligence features. He will assume the role of chief design officer for the group from Dec. 31.

In a post on social media platform Threads, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Dye would lead a new creative studio bringing together design, fashion and technology.