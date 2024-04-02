Whizhack Tech Inks Pact With Total Solutions And Logistics For Cyber Security Solutions

Whizhack Technologies has inked a deal with Vietnamese company Total Solutions and Logistics to develop cutting-edge cyber security solutions, according to a release.
The Memorandum of Understanding is aimed at providing cyber security training, deploying Whizhack’s AI-based cybersecurity products, and providing managed Security Operations Center services to various IT and manufacturing industries as well as smart cities of Vietnam.
The partnership aims to drive the latest cyber security technologies in Vietnam to create a one-stop solution in developing a facilities centre for training and R&D for futuristic technologies.