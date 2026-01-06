White-Collar Hiring Jumps 13% In December; Fresher Recruitment Even Faster
The October-December period was the year’s strongest quarter at 9% employment growth in corporate India.
White-collar hiring witnessed a 13% growth in December, while fresher recruitment jumped at a higher pace, according to a Naukri JobSpeak monthly report. The hiring spree was led by non-IT sectors like insurance (34%) and hospitality (29%).
Job growth in BPO/ITES was 24% and in IT was 8%. On the lower-growth side, FMCG (7%), retail (4%), and healthcare (4%) saw modest upward movement in hiring, while the auto sector remained flat.
Banking and financial services experienced a 7% decline, though startup hiring within the sector grew by 11%. Telecom showed the sharpest fall at -8%.
Meanwhile, newer tech-driven segments displayed standout performance, with AI/ML hiring surging 53%, and GCCs (Global Capability Centers) posting 6% growth.
"The consistent strength in non-tech sectors through the year-culminating in the strongest quarter at 9% in OND-shows this shift is now well entrenched," said Naukri Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal.
"Equally heartening is how these same sectors have steadily opened more entry-level opportunities, giving freshers a broader set of options as we step into 2026," he said.
Hiring trends showed strong growth at both ends of the experience spectrum. Freshers (0–3 years of experience) saw an 18% rise in hiring, largely driven by demand from non-IT sectors such as Hospitality and Insurance.
On the other end, seasoned professionals with 16+ years of experience recorded 15% growth, supported by increased hiring in real estate and oil and gas sectors. Mid-level experience groups saw comparatively lower growth, with 11% (4–7 years), 12% (8–12 years), and a notable spike of 18% in the 13–15 year bracket.
Overall hiring in Kolkata surged by 13% with a notable 73% growth in GCC hiring. Non-metros like Kochi and Jaipur emerged as fresher hiring hotspots with a 27% and 21% growth, respectively.