White-Collar Hiring Jumps 13% In December; Fresher Recruitment Even Faster

White-collar hiring witnessed a 13% growth in December, while fresher recruitment jumped at a higher pace, according to a Naukri JobSpeak monthly report. The hiring spree was led by non-IT sectors like insurance (34%) and hospitality (29%).

Job growth in BPO/ITES was 24% and in IT was 8%. On the lower-growth side, FMCG (7%), retail (4%), and healthcare (4%) saw modest upward movement in hiring, while the auto sector remained flat.

Banking and financial services experienced a 7% decline, though startup hiring within the sector grew by 11%. Telecom showed the sharpest fall at -8%.

Meanwhile, newer tech-driven segments displayed standout performance, with AI/ML hiring surging 53%, and GCCs (Global Capability Centers) posting 6% growth.

"The consistent strength in non-tech sectors through the year-culminating in the strongest quarter at 9% in OND-shows this shift is now well entrenched," said Naukri Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal.

"Equally heartening is how these same sectors have steadily opened more entry-level opportunities, giving freshers a broader set of options as we step into 2026," he said.

The October-December period was the year’s strongest quarter at 9% employment growth in corporate India.