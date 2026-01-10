Where Do Lab-Grown Diamonds Fit Into The Indian Idea Of Forever?

In India, diamonds have long stood for permanence of all kinds — emotional, cultural and financial. Wedding jewellery, heirlooms and milestone pieces have traditionally relied on natural diamonds, prized for rarity and resale value. But Deloitte’s latest jewellery industry report suggests that while the idea of 'forever' remains intact, the way Indians engage with diamonds is becoming more layered, and lab-grown diamonds are gaining traction in gifting.

According to Go for Gold: A Winning Playbook for the Gems and Jewellery Industry by Deloitte, consumer preference still tilts heavily towards natural diamonds.