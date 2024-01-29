When Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Pulled Off Police Raid Prank On Employees; WATCH
Nithin Kamath, the CEO of Zerodha, recently shared a video of a decade-old prank that unfolded at the company's Bengaluru office on January 27, 2014.
The video showcased a staged police raid, where a group of fake police officials and reporters entered the Zerodha support office, claiming to have a Bombay High Court order to halt the company's operations. The fictional accusations included serious allegations of a Ponzi scheme and financial fraud.
This prank we ran over 10 years ago.ð¬ pic.twitter.com/sgwGq2KkUW— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) January 28, 2024
The prank begins when Nithin Kamath is not present in the office, and the video starts with an introduction stating, "We carried out a fake police raid in our office to see how the team reacts to extreme stress and to have some fun, of course."
As the employees grappled to comprehend the situation, Hanan, the head of client operations, took a confident approach, seeking clarity from the fake police about the purported court order. Venu, the head of operations, opted for a softer tone in dealing with the staged situation. Eventually, all employees were gathered in a room, only for Nithin Kamath to arrive and reveal that it was all a well-executed prank, much to the collective relief of the team.
The video not only captured the unsuspecting reactions of Zerodha employees but also highlighted their diverse responses to the simulated stress. It provided a glimpse into the team dynamics and showcased a lighter side of the company's work culture.
While such pranks might be considered unusual in a corporate setting, Nithin Kamath's decision to share this throwback video seems to be an attempt to reminisce about a moment of camaraderie and team bonding from the past. The CEO emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive and enjoyable work environment, even during challenging times.