What's Cooking At Google's Gurgaon Canteen: Employee's Lunch Video Goes Viral

In a video that has gone viral, an employee from Google's Gurgaon office has shared a glimpse of the lunch at the tech giant's canteen, revealing the impressive food options available to staff.

Parleen Ranhotra's reel on Instagram, showcasing the mouth-watering meals served to employees, instantly drew reactions from netizens.

Google's extensive array of food options at its offices worldwide is well-known, and Ranhotra's video confirms this reputation.

In the reel titled 'This is what I eat as a Google employee (lunch edition)', Ranhotra explained they are offered a 'plate of the day' every day. On the day she filmed, the special was a chicken ramen bowl. "I literally scream every time it's (time for) lunch because look at the selection," she said, while filling her plate with tandoori roti, mutton shammi kebab, salad, and a bowl of chicken ramen. She finished her meal with a tiramisu jar and dark chocolate gelato for dessert.