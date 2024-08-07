What's Cooking At Google's Gurgaon Canteen: Employee's Lunch Video Goes Viral
In a video that has gone viral, an employee from Google's Gurgaon office has shared a glimpse of the lunch at the tech giant's canteen, revealing the impressive food options available to staff.
Parleen Ranhotra's reel on Instagram, showcasing the mouth-watering meals served to employees, instantly drew reactions from netizens.
Google's extensive array of food options at its offices worldwide is well-known, and Ranhotra's video confirms this reputation.
In the reel titled 'This is what I eat as a Google employee (lunch edition)', Ranhotra explained they are offered a 'plate of the day' every day. On the day she filmed, the special was a chicken ramen bowl. "I literally scream every time it's (time for) lunch because look at the selection," she said, while filling her plate with tandoori roti, mutton shammi kebab, salad, and a bowl of chicken ramen. She finished her meal with a tiramisu jar and dark chocolate gelato for dessert.
Ranhotra adds in the video that she feels comfortable recording her food videos in the canteen, even in the presence of her managers. Her video has resonated with many, gathering numerous humorous responses from viewers. The video has amassed over 235,000 likes and continues to gain traction. Viewers left comments such as:
"Tell Google I'm ready to give an interview now."
“didi, aap to NANI ke ghar par ho”
"i might seem okay but deep down i just want to work at google"
"Another reason to get a job in google 😭"
"It's not office....it's five star hotel where you enjoy your day and when get tired of things you work side by side...."