What Would Warren Buffett Do If He Had One More Day With Charlie Munger? Billionaire Investor Answers

At Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s annual meeting on May 4, Warren Buffett, chairperson and CEO of the company, shared heartfelt memories of his late friend Charlie Munger.

Munger passed away in November last year, leaving behind a legacy of wisdom and partnership in the world of investing.

During the meeting, a young boy asked Buffett what he would do if he had one more day with Munger. The 93-year-old billionaire investor responded with fondness, recalling the times they spent together. He emphasised their shared enjoyment of learning and a wide range of activities.

Buffett highlighted their friendship as one characterised by mutual respect and enjoyment of each other's company. Whether playing golf, tennis, or engaging in various pursuits, he said they enjoyed each other's presence. Buffett noted that Munger's broader interests complemented his own, creating a dynamic partnership that thrived on both success and failure.

"We had as much fun, perhaps even more to some extent, with things that failed because... Then we really had to work and work our way out of them," Buffett reflected, underscoring the value of their collaboration in overcoming challenges.