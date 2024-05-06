What Would Warren Buffett Do If He Had One More Day With Charlie Munger? Billionaire Investor Answers
Warren Buffett described his friendship with Charlie Munder as one characterised by mutual respect and enjoyment of each other's company.
At Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s annual meeting on May 4, Warren Buffett, chairperson and CEO of the company, shared heartfelt memories of his late friend Charlie Munger.
Munger passed away in November last year, leaving behind a legacy of wisdom and partnership in the world of investing.
During the meeting, a young boy asked Buffett what he would do if he had one more day with Munger. The 93-year-old billionaire investor responded with fondness, recalling the times they spent together. He emphasised their shared enjoyment of learning and a wide range of activities.
Buffett highlighted their friendship as one characterised by mutual respect and enjoyment of each other's company. Whether playing golf, tennis, or engaging in various pursuits, he said they enjoyed each other's presence. Buffett noted that Munger's broader interests complemented his own, creating a dynamic partnership that thrived on both success and failure.
"We had as much fun, perhaps even more to some extent, with things that failed because... Then we really had to work and work our way out of them," Buffett reflected, underscoring the value of their collaboration in overcoming challenges.
The video of Buffett's reflections garnered significant attention, with many viewers expressing admiration for the bond Munger and Buffett shared. Comments poured in, lauding their friendship and the profound impact they had on the world of investing.
One user wrote, "Munger and Buffett are the G.OA.T. I can feel the sadness in Buffett's voice. May Charlie rest in peace 🔥❤️🙌."
Another shared, "The mutual admiration between these two men is unparalleled. Finding even one true friend in this lifetime is indeed a blessing. These two men changed my life regarding investing. Fun fact: It's fascinating to me that Mr. Charlie Munger and I share the same birthday. Rest in peace, Charlie Munger."
A third user reflected, "Mr Buffett really admired him a lot and together they both were a symbol of friendship ❤️❤️. But let's acknowledge the fact that we still have Mr Buffett - The Living Legend with us. And he really is a TRUE Inspiration to investors all over the world."
The sentiments expressed in the comments echo the widespread appreciation for the enduring legacy of Munger and Buffett's friendship, which continues to inspire investors globally.