What Will Happen To Your Paytm FASTags, NCMC Card, POS Machine After February 29?

In a statement, Paytm's parent firm, One97 Communications Limited (OCL) has informed the following:

The recent notification not impact user deposits in their savings accounts, Wallets, FASTags, and NCMC accounts, where they can continue to use the existing balances. OCL, as a payments company, works with various banks (not just Paytm Payments Bank), on various payments products. OCL started to work with other banks since starting of the embargo.

The company now will accelerate the plans and completely move to other bank partners. Going forward, OCL will be working only with other banks, and not with Paytm Payments Bank Limited. The next phase of OCL’s journey is to continue to expand its payments and financial services business, only in partnerships with other banks.

Paytm offers acquiring services to merchants in partnership with several leading banks in the country and will continue to expand third-party bank partnerships.

The Paytm Payment Gateway business (online merchants) will continue to offer payment solutions to its existing merchants. OCL’s offline merchant payment network offerings like Paytm QR, Paytm Soundbox, Paytm Card Machine, will continue as usual, where it can onboard new offline merchants as well.

OCL will pursue partnerships with various other banks, to offer various payment products to its customers.

OCL’s other financial services such as loan distribution, insurance distribution and equity broking, are not in any way related to Paytm Payments Bank Limited and are expected to be unaffected by this direction.