What Will Drive Indian Hotels Co’s Sustained Growth? Jefferies Weighs In

The Indian Hotels Co.'s shares have seen a surge of 68% in the calendar year to date, tripling in value since May 2022. This growth follows the company’s ambitious Ahvaan 2025 strategy, which targeted re-engineered margins, an expanded portfolio, and re-imagined brand positioning.

Jefferies Equity Research, in a recent note, highlighted key drivers that could ensure IHCL's consistency in the next growth phase, particularly as the company refrains from setting new margin guidance.

IHCL unveiled the Ahvaan 2025 strategy in May 2022, setting goals for a portfolio of 300+ hotels, a 33% Ebitda margin, and contributions from new businesses and management fees to total Ebitda by 2025. The company has already surpassed the margin target, achieving over 33% Ebitda margin in fiscal 2024, and boasts a pipeline of ~350 hotels, supported by accelerated signings in the last 18 months.

Jefferies noted that these achievements reflect IHCL’s focused efforts in portfolio restructuring, productivity enhancement, and a pivot toward higher-margin businesses, including management contracts and ancillary revenue streams.