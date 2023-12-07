What Byju's Needs To Do To Stay Afloat

To stay afloat, Byju's will "have to sell the multiple startups it has acquired all over the world, even if the sale price is lower than the acquisition price," according to Pushkar Singh, co-founder at Tremis Capital.

Byju's is already in talks to sell Epic! and Great Learning to raise funds to settle the $1.2 billion Term Loan B. Such term loans allow borrowers to defer repayment of a large portion of the loan, but come at a higher cost.

"We are working with our partners, including Great Learning management and TLB lenders, for a potential divestment at optimal value. This will allow Great Learning’s future growth as an independent company," a Byju's spokesperson had told BQ Prime then.

"That should free up some cash. It also needs to reach an arrangement with its lenders and refinance existing loans. Its arrogant and unethical attitude has angered the industry," Singh said.

In the medium term, Byju's will have to cut salary and infrastructure costs, Singh said. This is already underway with the newly returned Chief Executive Officer Arjun Mohan at the helm.