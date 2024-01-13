What Tata Consumer Gets From Rs 7,000-Crore Buyouts Of Ching's Secret Owner, Organic India

Capital foods has been the first to identify and label the "desi Chinese" cuisine, which is native to India and loved across the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K., and Singapore. Some of Capital Foods' marquee products are Ching’s Secret schezwan chutney, instant soups, Chinese masalas, Chinese sauces, hakka noodles, flavoured noodles and Smith & Jones ketchup, pasta, paneer masala, and ginger-garlic paste.

The total addressable market for categories in which Capital Foods is present in is pegged at Rs 21,400 crore. Capital Foods' Ebitda margin is estimated at 20% for FY24.

According to Tata Consumer's investor presentation, Ching's is the market leader across categories such as Schezwan chutneys, blended masala (desi Chinese), sauces and ginger garlic paste, with a share of 87%, 55%, 27% and 12%, respectively.

The cooking paste and condiments categories are largely unorganised and Capital Foods competes with the likes of Mother's Recipe, Dabur Ltd. and ITC Ltd. in the branded segment.

The acquisition will help Tata Consumer strengthen its pantry platform.

There are also significant synergy benefits with the existing businesses of Tata Consumer in areas spanning distribution, logistics, exports and overheads.

Capital Foods has the potential to drive strong double-digit revenue growth significantly higher than Tata Consumer's current trajectory, the company said.

Capital Foods has a projected top line of Rs 750-770 crore for FY24.

Tata Consumer management estimates the Rs 48,000-crore Chinese food service market to grow at 12-14% CAGR, indicating strong consumer preference. The structural growth drivers include rising incomes, addition of global cuisines in in-home cooking and convenience. TCPL estimates the “in-home” desi-Chinese segment to grow 24% CAGR.

According to Nuvama, Capital Foods can make Tata Consumer's food play much stronger. The deal is expected pit it directly against Nestle’s Maggi, which leads the Rs 5,000-crore branded instant noodles market with a 60% share.

The overall size of the instant noodles market is Rs 11,600 crore. By 2035, according to Sharekhan, the market is likely to grow four times its current size.

"This [deal] could be mildly negative for Nestle India as it was also likely one the bidders for Capital Foods...We expect competition in noodles and cooking aids to increase as TCPL scales up the business," said Abneesh Roy, executive director, Nuvama Institutional Equities. Other players in the category include ITC Ltd.'s YiPPee!, Top Ramen, Wai Wai and Patanjali.

"The portfolio of Capital Foods will particularly benefit from the heft of Tata Consumer's distribution network and marketing muscle," according to Roy.

Capital Foods also has well-established co-manufacturers and its own manufacturing plants in Vapi, Nashik, and Gandhidham.