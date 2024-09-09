What SpiceJet's Financial Restructuring Plan Will Mean For Its Equity

SpiceJet Ltd. has announced a financial restructuring plan with Carlyle Aviation, which would reduce the net debt of the company by nearly Rs 336 crore. The current outstanding dues of the company stand at over Rs 4,300 crore.

The low-cost carrier has entered into a term sheet with Carlyle Aviation to restructure certain aircraft lease obligations aggregating to $137.68 million (nearly Rs 1,157 crore) as of June 30, 2024, which upon settlement/waivers, will be adjusted to $97.51 million (nearly Rs 820 crore).

Upon its conversion of debt into equity, the overall promoter stake will reduce to nearly 45% from 47.79% at present.

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. are currently trading at a discount of nearly 40% from Carlyle Aviation’s valuation of Rs 100 per share for the debt restructuring plan.

The airline's overall outstanding debt of over Rs 4,300 crore includes Rs 3,700 crore of dues towards lessor and engineering liabilities, in addition to the statutory dues of Rs 650 crore, according to a corporate presentation released by the company on Sept. 6.

The company is also planning to raise Rs 2,500 crore through the qualified institutional placement. The airline already has an approval from the board of directors to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through QIP. It also plans to raise up to Rs 736 crore from the issue of warrants to promoters.