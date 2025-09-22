What Is Zoho? Ashwini Vaishnaw Moves To Swadeshi Platform For Documents, Spreadsheets

Adhering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for embracing Swadeshi goods, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that he is opting a Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

In a post on social media platform X, Vaishnaw wrote, "I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. I urge all to join PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services." [sic]