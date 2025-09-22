What Is Zoho? Ashwini Vaishnaw Moves To Swadeshi Platform For Documents, Spreadsheets
Adhering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for embracing Swadeshi goods, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that he is opting a Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets and presentations.
In a post on social media platform X, Vaishnaw wrote, "I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. I urge all to join PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services." [sic]
What Is Zoho?
Zoho is a multinational technology company that offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business software and web-based tools. It is known for its wide range of applications that cater to businesses of all sizes, from freelancers and startups to large enterprises. The platform is designed to help companies streamline their operations, improve customer relationships, and automate various business processes.
Companies can use Zoho for accounting and financial management, secure business emails, improve productivity with word processing, spreadsheets, and presentation tools. Marketing teams can use Zoho for social media management and drawing marketing strategies. Basically, Zoho provides a single, integrated platform for managing everything from sales and marketing to finance and even human resources.
Products of Zoho
Zoho's has a vast number of products under its kitty with over 50 applications that can be used independently or as part of an integrated suite. The company's products are categorised into several key areas:
Sales and Marketing: It's a powerful tool for managing customer relationships, leads, and sales pipelines. Other applications include Zoho Campaigns for email marketing, Zoho Social for social media management, and Zoho SalesIQ for live chat and website visitor tracking.
Finance: Zoho provides a huge set of financial tools. Zoho Books is an accounting platform for managing finances, while Zoho Invoice allows for creating and sending professional invoices. Other products in this category include Zoho Expense for expense reporting and Zoho Inventory for stock management and Zoho Sign which is a digital signature app for businesses.
Collaboration and Productivity: This suite of tools is designed to enhance team communication and collaboration. Zoho Mail offers secure business email hosting, while Zoho Cliq is a team chat application to stay in touch with teams whenever, wherever. Other tools like Zoho Writer (word processor), Zoho Sheet (spreadsheet), and Zoho WorkDrive (file management) provide a complete office suite.
Human Resources: Zoho offers solutions for HR management, including Zoho People for managing employee data and processes, and Zoho Recruit for applicant tracking and recruitment.
IT & Security: For businesses focused on data and IT, Zoho has products like Zoho Vault (online password manager for teams), Zoho Lens (interactive remote assistance) and more.
Zoho's centralised platform simplifies business management by consolidating various functions into a single system, reducing the need for multiple, disconnected software subscriptions and providing a unified view of an entire business or organisation.