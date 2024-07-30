What Is Paytm's NFC Card Soundbox? Here's All You Need To Know
Paytm NFC Card Soundbox is a two-in-one mobile QR payment device that also serves as an affordable card payments machine for millions of offline merchants.
Fintech firm One 97 Communications Ltd., which operated Paytm, on Tuesday announced the launch of India's first 'Paytm NFC Card Soundbox.' This payment device combines NFC technology with mobile QR payments, offering an affordable device for card payments to offline merchants.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Paytm wrote, "Introducing India’s first Paytm NFC Card Soundbox, a two-in-one mobile QR payment device that also serves as an affordable card payments machine for millions of offline merchants. Customers can simply tap a debit or credit card or scan a QR to make payments."
What is NFC?
NFC stands for Near Field Communication. It is a technology that allows for wireless data transfer between devices when they are very close to each other, usually within a few centimetres. It is often used for contactless payments and sharing information.
Paytm's NFC Card Soundbox Use and features
Paytm's new NFC Card Soundbox democratises access to secure NFC card-reading technology for small shops, empowering them with affordable devices for comprehensive payment acceptance, including credit or debit cards and UPI.
Customers can simply tap a card or scan a QR code to make payments. With an improved and longer-lasting battery life of up to 10 days, merchants can benefit from the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox without frequent charging.
In addition to its core features of instant audio confirmation and a display screen for transaction amounts, this innovation helps merchants streamline their day-to-day transactions, making their business operations more efficient and cost-effective.
Paytm Soundbox Supported Languages
Paytm's Soundbox supports notifications in 11 languages—English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bangla, Odia, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada—and featuring a range of device models, the Paytm Soundbox is designed to meet the diverse needs of offline merchants across the country.