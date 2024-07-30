What Is Paytm's NFC Card Soundbox? Here's All You Need To Know

Paytm's new NFC Card Soundbox democratises access to secure NFC card-reading technology for small shops, empowering them with affordable devices for comprehensive payment acceptance, including credit or debit cards and UPI.

Customers can simply tap a card or scan a QR code to make payments. With an improved and longer-lasting battery life of up to 10 days, merchants can benefit from the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox without frequent charging.

In addition to its core features of instant audio confirmation and a display screen for transaction amounts, this innovation helps merchants streamline their day-to-day transactions, making their business operations more efficient and cost-effective.