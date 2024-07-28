What Happens With Chennai Super Kings, As Owner India Cements Gets Acquired?

What will be the impact of UltraTech’s acquisition of India Cements on Chennai Super Kings Ltd., one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League?

Well, CSK will remain with N. Srinivasan and his family. India Cements was originally the franchise owner of CSK. It was kept as a division of ICL.

When a row erupted over the conflict of interest in the wake of N. Srinivasan heading the BCCI, ICL hived off CSK into an independent company in early 2015. Each shareholder of ICL was allotted CSK shares in proportion to the holding in ICL. As a consequence, CSK shareholding pattern became a mirror image of the shareholding pattern in India Cements. Since Srinivasan and his family held 29 per cent stake in India Cements, they were allotted 29% shares in CSK, too. Subsequently, when the conflict-of-interest issue further escalated in the wake of his daughter Rupa Gurunath getting elected as president, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), the promoters transferred their entire holding in CSK to a trust formed to benefit the cricketers employed by India Cements. Rupa subsequently quit the TNCA position.