WFH Fatigue? 8 Out Of 10 In India's Workforce Positive On Returning To Office

India is spearheading the global Return-to-Office (RTO) movement by a significant margin. According to the JLL Workplace Preference Barometer 2025 report, 82% of Indian employees are subject to work-from-office mandates, with the majority (eight in 10) expressing positive sentiment toward RTO policies.

The leading sectors driving RTO adoption are technology companies, Banking, Services & Financial Institutions (BSFI), and the education sector.

Indian corporates have cracked the code on workplace excellence, with 83% of employees describing their work environment as close to ideal a figure that significantly outpaces the Asia-Pacific average of 64%.