WeWork India FY23 Loss Narrows 77%, Even As Global Parent Crumbles

WeWork India Management Pvt., the domestic arm of the global co-working giant, posted a significant widening of topline helping loss to narrow by 77% in fiscal 2023, even as its global parent filed for bankruptcy.

The Indian arm, of which about 73% is owned by Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, saw revenue from operations rise 67.58% year-on-year to Rs 1,314.5 crore in FY23, according to filings sourced from TheKredible.

Its loss narrowed to Rs 146.8 crore from Rs 643 crore in FY22, as it managed to control expenses, which grew only 6% to Rs 1,569.6 crore, compared to Rs 1,479.6 crore in the preceding year.

In November, WeWork Global, the U.S.-listed entity, filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 proceedings after years of piling losses and announced a comprehensive reorganisation to strengthen its capital structure and financial performance.

In a statement then, WeWork India said that its operations function independently of WeWork Global, and they will not be impacted.