Bengal Cabinet Okays Mother Dairy Calcutta's Merger With Banglar Dairy

The West Bengal Cabinet approved on Wednesday the merger of Mother Dairy Calcutta with Banglar Dairy, effectively discontinuing the use of the former brand in the state, minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

Several other infrastructure projects also received the Cabinet nod.

"The entire Mother Dairy has been merged with Bengal Dairy. From today, Mother Dairy will no longer exist," the minister said, adding that all its products would now be marketed under the 'Banglar Dairy' name.

The cabinet also cleared major infrastructure proposals to address the state's rising power demand.

"Two new critical super thermal power plants, each with a capacity of 800 MW, will be set up at two locations in the state, taking the total capacity to 1,600 MW. Land will be allotted for a period of 25 years, with an option to extend the lease by another five years,' Bhattacharya said.

Warehousing projects were also approved at the meeting.

"Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited, which had proposed an investment of Rs 500 crore at the business summit, will develop warehousing facilities for e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart on 11.35 acres of resumed and re-vested ceiling surplus land,' the minister said.

The cabinet also approved the development of a Gems and Jewellery Park at Ankurhati in Howrah, Bhattacharya said.

Land has also been allotted at Domjur, where the Technical Education and Skill Development Department operates training facilities, she said, adding that the project will be executed by the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation.

In addition, four industrial plots will be developed on 30.42 acres of land, while land parcels measuring 1.37 acres at Panagarh and 2.77 acres at Haringhata have been earmarked for industrial parks, Bhattacharya said.

The Cabinet also approved the allocation of 115 acres of land for the Jangal Sundari Karmanagari project, she said.

(With PTI inputs)