'We're Not Allowed To Have Our Father's Legacy': Mandhira Kapur On Sona Comstar And More

Mandhira Kapur, sister of late tycoon Sunjay Kapur opened up about the events following her brother's sudden demise and told NDTV that she and her family have recently learnt that they have no shares in Sona Comstar.

Mandhira Kapur opened up about her relationship with her brother and said that they had not been on talking terms due to a litigation involving brands before he passed, "I never thought we would fight forever," she said.

Looking back, she said it was a very insignificant disagreement and that it has become one of her regrets to not have sorted things out sooner.

She also informed NDTV that the cause of her brother's death, which was initially thought to be a bee sting, was not found in the post-mortem report, "We were not given the post-mortem report... I got it through the media", she added.