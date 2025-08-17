'We're Not Allowed To Have Our Father's Legacy': Mandhira Kapur On Sona Comstar And More
Mandhira Kapur, sister of late tycoon Sunjay Kapur opened up about the events following her brother's sudden demise and told NDTV that she and her family have recently learnt that they have no shares in Sona Comstar.
Mandhira Kapur opened up about her relationship with her brother and said that they had not been on talking terms due to a litigation involving brands before he passed, "I never thought we would fight forever," she said.
Looking back, she said it was a very insignificant disagreement and that it has become one of her regrets to not have sorted things out sooner.
She also informed NDTV that the cause of her brother's death, which was initially thought to be a bee sting, was not found in the post-mortem report, "We were not given the post-mortem report... I got it through the media", she added.
A series of events uncovered some hidden facts for the family, according to Mandhira Kapur, including the fact that the former chairperson of Sona Comstar, Rani Kapur (mother of siblings Sunjay Kapur and Mandhira Kapur) no longer has any shares in the company that her and her late husband, Surinder Kapur, had built together.
"How do you tell your mother, who is 80, who has lost not only her husband but her son as well that you have nothing today?" she remarked.
She also shed light on the newfound knowledge that everything they owned was put into "a so-called trust". "We are fighting for our father's legacy", she stated while also mentioning that the family is being kept in the dark regarding multiple subjects.
Sanjay Kapur was the owner of the Aureus polo team and well known on the circuit, reportedly also playing polo with William, the Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne. At the time of his sudden death, the club said Kapur passed away after "becoming unwell" while playing in a match at its Smith’s Lawn. Some reports had referred to a bee sting that may have triggered an anaphylactic shock causing a heart attack.
Following his demise, Sona Comstar’s board appointed Jeffery Mark Overly as the chairman on June 23