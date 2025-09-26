Welspun's Global Order Book Swells To Nearly Rs 18,000 Crore After Fresh Order From Middle East
The order book is expected to be completed over Fiscal 2026 and Fiscal 2027.
Welspun Corp Ltd. has received additional orders worth Rs 1,600 crore for its India line pipe facility since June, amping up its global order book to Rs 18,000 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
The latest export order is from one of its most "prestigious" clients in the Middle East and is for the supply of large diameter line pipes for oil and gas application, as per the filing.
"This order will be serviced from our Indian facility", the filing stated.
It added that, "With these new orders, our current consolidated global order book stands at Rs 18,000 crore (approx.), giving clear business visibility and continuity both at USA & India assets."
Welspun Share Price Today
The scrip fell as much as 1.98% to Rs 855.70 apiece, the lowest level since Sept. 8, 2025. It pared losses to trade 1.55% lower at Rs 880.65 apiece, as of 3:20 p.m. This compares to a 0.92% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
Share price has risen 5.60% on a year-to-date basis, and is up 19.55% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.28 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.21.
All the six analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 27.2%.