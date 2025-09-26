Welspun's Global Order Book Swells To Nearly Rs 18,000 Crore After Fresh Order From Middle East

Welspun Corp Ltd. has received additional orders worth Rs 1,600 crore for its India line pipe facility since June, amping up its global order book to Rs 18,000 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The latest export order is from one of its most "prestigious" clients in the Middle East and is for the supply of large diameter line pipes for oil and gas application, as per the filing.

"This order will be serviced from our Indian facility", the filing stated.

It added that, "With these new orders, our current consolidated global order book stands at Rs 18,000 crore (approx.), giving clear business visibility and continuity both at USA & India assets."

The order book is expected to be completed over Fiscal 2026 and Fiscal 2027.