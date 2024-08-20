Welspun One To Develop Logistics Park Worth Rs 125 Crore In Gurugram-NH8 Corridor

Welspun One has bought 22-acre land along the Bilaspur-Tauru Road in the Gurugram-NH8 corridor to develop a logistics park with an investment of Rs 125 crore.

The project will generate employment for up to 1,500 people, according to a statement.

In the statement, the company said that it "plans to invest Rs 125 crore in this Bilaspur-Tauru Road project, which is expected to generate employment for 1,200-1,500 people".

The project aligns with the company's vision to create state-of-the-art logistics and warehousing facilities that cater to the diverse and evolving needs of businesses across various industries.