Welspun One Inks Pact With TN Government, Proposes Rs 2,000 Crore Investment

This comes on the back of a similar initial pact for Rs 2,500 crore investment proposal signed with the state government in 2021.

The second pact signed at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors' Meet 2024, outlines Welspun One's commitment to drive the proposed development of industrial and logistics parks with an estimated investment outlay of Rs 2,000 crore over the next five years, Welspun One said in a statement.