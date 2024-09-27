Welspun Enterprises Declared Lowest Bidder For Rs 1,990-Crore Mumbai Water Tunnel Project

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. said on Friday that it has been declared the lowest bidder for a water tunnel project in Mumbai. The bids were invited by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city's civic body.

The company, in an exchange filing, said its offer excluding the goods and services tax was about Rs 1,989.9 crore.

The project involves designing and constructing a tertiary-treated water conveyance tunnel from the wastewater treatment facility in Dharavi to the one located in Ghatkopar.

"The key scope of the contract includes the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a 3,500 mm bored diameter, to be executed within a period of 93 months using a tunnel boring machine," the company added.