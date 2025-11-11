Weight-Loss Drug Wegovy's Prices Cut Sharply In India, Report Says

Wegovy, the blockbuster weight-loss drug launched in June, is set to get cheaper in India. Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has cut the price by up to 33%, news agency Reuters reported, citing a document sent by Novo to drug distributors.

Wegovy's highest dose of 2.4 milligrams will now cost Rs 16,400, compared with its earlier price of Rs 24,389. Its lowest dose of 0.25 mg will sell at Rs 10,850, compared with Rs 16,260.94 earlier, the report said.

Wegovy is playing catch-up to Lilly's Mounjaro, whose sales have doubled within months of its launch in India in March. Mounjaro recorded Rs 80 crore in revenue in September, making it the second-most sold drug by value in India, according to data from market research firm Pharmarack.

Both drugs are part of a class of treatments called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which promote a longer-lasting feeling of fullness and are prescribed for obesity and diabetes.

Wegovy's active ingredient semaglutide goes off patent in India in March 2026, paving the way for generic drugmakers to enter one of the world's fast-growing markets for obesity treatments.