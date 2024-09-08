Apple's Annual Launch Event, Inflation Reading, Bajaj Housing Finance And Other IPOs: The Week Ahead

Equity markets globally will be keeping an eye on United Kingdom's monthly gross domestic product data and the European Central Bank’s decision on interest rates. At home, inflation reading and a slew of initial public offerings will be in focus.

The Bajaj Group is preparing to return to the primary market for the first time in over 30 years with an initial public offering of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. The housing finance company aims to raise up to Rs 6,560 crore and will open for subscription on Monday.

Apple is set to host its annual iPhone event on Sept. 9, where the company is anticipated to reveal the iPhone 16 lineup alongside a range of new devices and software updates.

This year, the spotlight will be on Apple Intelligence, the company’s cutting-edge AI technology, showcasing its enhanced features and deeper integration across the entire product ecosystem.