We Are Only At 10% Of What Mundra Will Eventually Become, Says Gautam Adani

"We are only at 10% of what Mundra will eventually become," said billionaire Gautam Adani at a Teachers' Day event in Mumbai's Jai Hind College.

"Mundra, home to India's largest port and the biggest Special Economic Zone, became my 'karmabhoomi', turning my vision into reality. It stands as a testament that what you dream, you create, and what you think, you become," he said.

Apart from Mundra, Khavda in Kutch has now transformed into the world’s biggest renewable energy installation, spanning several hundred square kilometres. "Khavda is not just another project. It is a vision. Already generating more than 3,000 MW of clean energy and on track to reach 30 GW in the next five years, there is no parallel to Khavda today," he said.

Addressing the college students, the founder and chairman of the Adani Group highlighted the role of visionary leaders like JRD Tata, Dhirubhai Ambani, and GD Birla in transforming India's economy.

"I anticipate that within the next decade, India will begin adding a trillion dollars to its GDP every 18 months, putting us on track to become a 25 to 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2050," he said on India's future.

"India has transformed into a major player from a minor player, leading in technology, defence, space tech and AI," he said. "We stand on the brink of an incredible period, where India is poised to become one of the greatest platforms that the world has ever seen," he further said.

"India is set to become the world's third largest economy by the end of this decade. India will be the world's largest consumer society by 2050, due to unprecedented economic growth," he said.

Adani spoke on his entrepreneurial journey, breaking boundaries, and the power of passion. From leaving school at 16 to building a global empire, and how Mumbai taught him to think big and break boundaries. "Mumbai was my training ground for business," he said.

Adani highlighted the Mumbai Dharavi Project, regarded as the world’s most complex redevelopment initiative. Over the next decade, the group aims to transform Dharavi, the world’s largest slum, into a sustainable living ecosystem unlike any other.

Referring to the Hindenburg Research allegations, he said, "Our leadership was tested during the financial market attack in January last year—a calculated short-selling strike from abroad. Despite raising Rs 20,000 crore through India's largest-ever FPO, we returned the funds as a commitment to our values, raised additional capital, and reduced our debt to Ebitda ratio below 2.5 times."