'We Are At An Inflection Point': Groww Flags October User Uptick After Months Of Decline

Investment platform Groww after months of decline saw a rise in its active users led by new user additions, its parent company Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. said in a letter to investors on Friday.

The company in July, August and September had reported a decline in active users but it continued to hold the largest client base. After months of decline, Groww in October saw the number rising. Its total active users stood at 1.48 crore, making Groww the country’s largest brokerage in terms of client base.

In addition, the company in its investor presentation said its active users rose 3.2% quarter-on-quarter, led by growth in new user acquisition. Its total transacting users also rose 5% quarter-on-quarter to 1.9 crore in the quarter ended September.

It also saw its market share rise to 26.6% in comparison to 25.6% in the same quarter last year.

However, Groww's NSE Active Clients declined to 1.19 crore from 1.32 crore in January 2025. During the quarter under review, the industry NSE Active Users fell from 50.2 million to 45.3 million.

“NSE Active Clients is a lag metric, including anyone who has undertaken any transaction in the last twelve months, and any decline is observed with a delay. We already saw growth in our NSE Active Users in October and our market share grew to 26.6% from 25.6% in Q2 FY25 - we believe we are at an inflection point,” the company said.