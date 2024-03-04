WATCH: Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Visits Statue of Unity, Calls It An 'Engineering Marvel'

After taking the Internet by storm with his video of drinking piping hot tea on India's streets, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited the iconic 'Statue of Unity’ in Gujarat on March 1.

After his visit to see the 597-foot-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US, Gates thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the invite. He called the statue an 'engineering marvel'.