WATCH: Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Visits Statue of Unity, Calls It An 'Engineering Marvel'
After his visit to see the 597-foot-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US, Gates thanked PM Narendra Modi for extending the invite.
After taking the Internet by storm with his video of drinking piping hot tea on India's streets, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited the iconic 'Statue of Unity’ in Gujarat on March 1.
After his visit to see the 597-foot-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US, Gates thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the invite. He called the statue an 'engineering marvel'.
“Wow! I had a colossal visit to the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the invitation to visit this engineering marvel and thanks Chief Minister @bhupendrapbjp to your government for hosting me," Gates said.
This post has grabbed over 1.3 million likes and over 4000 comments in less than 24 hours.
Earlier, Gates shared a video with Nagpur-based tea stall vendor, Dolly Chaiwala. Dolly had prepared tea in his unique style and the tech mogul mentioned this in his post, “In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!”
Dairy brand Amul found a way to creatively celebrate the moment with a doodle, taglined 'Chaicrosoft: Amul-Gatesway To Taste'. The post shared an animated take of Dolly Chaiwala offering a glass of tea and two bread slices to Bill Gates.
“#Amul Topical: Bill Gates enjoys some tea at Dolly Chaiwala,” the post read.