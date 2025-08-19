IgniteTech CEO Eric Vaughan Says, 'Was Necessary, Would Do It Again' After Firing 80% Employees

Eric Vaughan, chief executive officer of IgniteTech, said in a recent statement that laying off 80% of the firm's employees in 2023 for refusal to adopt AI was "necessary" and that he would "do it again", according to a report from Fortune.

Vaughan did not give an exact headcount of how many were dismissed from their jobs across 2023, and the first quarter of 2024, citing a vague amount of "hundreds".

Fortune reviewed headcount reports confirming that it was 80% of the workforce. "It was extremely difficult…But changing minds was harder than adding skills," Vaughan said.

The IgniteTech CEO contended that AI posed an existential threat to "literally every company". He said that this drastic step was an attempt to get ahead of AI, believing that failure to do so would ruin the business.