Warren Buffett’s 'Biggest Mistakes': Why Did He Call Berkshire Hathaway His ‘Dumbest’ Investment?

Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, is often hailed as the world’s most successful investor. Yet, he has consistently acknowledged his investing errors, turning each misstep into a lesson for others. Over the years, Buffett’s honesty about his failures has offered insights into the importance of discipline and humility in investing.

One of Buffett’s most famous confessions centres on Berkshire Hathaway itself. In a 2010 interview with CNBC, he said buying the company was the “dumbest” stock purchase he had ever made, conceding that emotion rather than logic influenced his decision. It cost him about $200 billion in potential value.