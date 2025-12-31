Warner Bros Plans to Reject Paramount Offer Next Week

Paramount is controlled by Larry Ellison and his son David, a movie producer now assembling a media empire. The Ellisons took control of Paramount in August and have since submitted multiple bids for Warner Bros., which would give their undersized company another of Hollywood’s original studios and more scale in streaming.

The Warner Bros. board remains unmoved and is waiting for Paramount to increase the financial terms of its offer, said the people. Several shareholders have said they expect Paramount to offer more money. The board is also concerned that the Paramount deal won’t allow the company to manage its debt without the Ellisons’ approval and that Paramount hasn’t guaranteed that it would cover the breakup fee that Warner Bros. would have to pay Netflix.

Warner Bros. has argued in public filings that it believes the Netflix offer is superior to the Paramount for a number of reasons, including that Paramount will be heavily indebted and plans to cut more jobs. Netflix is the most valuable company in Hollywood with a market value of more than $400 billion.