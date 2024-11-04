Want To Get Featured In Nikhil Kamath's WTF Podcast? Team Member Reveals How

A team member of Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath's 'WTF is' podcast has revealed the criteria used to select guests for the popular show. Rachna Bhutoria, a public relations executive for Kamath and the 'WTF is' podcast, in a LinkedIn post, said that offering to pay to be a guest on the podcast won’t be of any help.

Talking about the ideal way to get a call back from the podcast team, she said that fresh perspectives play a key role in guest selection.

Bhutoria added that a little research goes a long way.

"After months of handling requests, I figured it was time for a little clarity. I get it—pitching tirelessly for clients who deserve a platform is hard. I've been there," Bhutoria wrote in the post.

"But here's the thing: a bit of research goes a long way. Please don't ask for our commercials or how much we charge or some kind of barter," she added.

Bhutoria said that the team follows a simple approach to selecting the guests for the podcast.

"Our approach is simple: we pick a topic, then find the guests who'll bring the most interesting insights," she wrote.