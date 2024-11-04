Want To Get Featured In Nikhil Kamath's WTF Podcast? Team Member Reveals How
Nikhil Kamath's podcast hosts his friends and industry experts for casual yet intellectually stimulating conversations.
A team member of Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath's 'WTF is' podcast has revealed the criteria used to select guests for the popular show. Rachna Bhutoria, a public relations executive for Kamath and the 'WTF is' podcast, in a LinkedIn post, said that offering to pay to be a guest on the podcast won’t be of any help.
Talking about the ideal way to get a call back from the podcast team, she said that fresh perspectives play a key role in guest selection.
Bhutoria added that a little research goes a long way.
"After months of handling requests, I figured it was time for a little clarity. I get it—pitching tirelessly for clients who deserve a platform is hard. I've been there," Bhutoria wrote in the post.
"But here's the thing: a bit of research goes a long way. Please don't ask for our commercials or how much we charge or some kind of barter," she added.
Bhutoria said that the team follows a simple approach to selecting the guests for the podcast.
"Our approach is simple: we pick a topic, then find the guests who'll bring the most interesting insights," she wrote.
The podcast team member further revealed that fresh perspectives and representing an untapped area are keys to getting a call from 'WTF is' podcast.
"If your client genuinely brings fresh perspectives or represents an untapped area, we’re open to it—just send the name of the company, spokesperson (less media trained the better ) and sector," said Bhutoria.
"That's all we need. Think of an elevator pitch on steroids," she added.
With his 'WTF is' podcast, Kamath hosts his friends and industry experts for casual yet intellectually stimulating conversations. The show discusses a variety of topics including technology, social media, electric vehicles, renewable energy, gaming, philosophy and psychology.