Walmart Sourced Goods Worth Over $30 Billion From India In Last Two Decades

"That is an amazing achievement. We have hit this goal early," she said, adding, "Our focus is to recruit and train new suppliers to fulfil our purchase orders around the world. These orders often lead to the creation of new jobs. It also allows our suppliers to invest back in their local communities."

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Walmart International President and CEO Kathryn McLay in their joint video address to the forum said India is a country with tremendous potential. It is ready to help the Indian MSMEs, which have a wonderful entrepreneurial spirit, to achieve their goals.