Walmart Expands Indian Food Sourcing Ahead Of Diwali

US retail major Walmart on Thursday said it is increasing its food and snack products sourcing by adding new popular Indian brands like Bikano, Britannia and Jayanti Spices for the US market ahead of Diwali. Bentonville-based retail giant Walmart has also set a goal of sourcing goods worth $10 billion from India annually by 2027. The announced lineup of new food and snack products will cater to Diwali celebrations.