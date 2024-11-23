Waaree Technologies Bags Order For 530 Solar Kits From Group Firm

Waaree Technologies Ltd. announced on Friday that it received an order for 530 solar kits from group firm Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.

The kits comprising batteries and solar panel powered street lights, among other equipment, are to be delivered within eight weeks, according to the exchange filing by Waaree Technologies.

The lithium-ion battery maker, while disclosing the related party transaction, didn’t reveal the contract value.

The promoter of Waaree Technologies is also the director in Waaree Renewable Technologies. However, the company has stated in the filing that the transaction was done at “arm’s length”.