Waaree Renewables Share Surge: Does Growth Justify Valuations?

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd.'s stock has risen 4.3 times from Jan. 1 to April 8. The share price has increased from Rs 438.83 to Rs 1,883.25 per share during the period. It has also hit 5% upper circuit 14 times in the past month.

But, while the renewable equipment company's financials and order book have grown significantly in the last three years, do the growth prospects justify its high valuations?