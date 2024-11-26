Waaree Energies Wins 600 MWp Solar Module Supply Order
The company did not disclose the financial details of the order.
Solar energy solutions provider Waaree Energies on Tuesday said it has bagged an order to supply 600 MWp solar modules from a firm which owns, develops and operates renewable energy projects across India. The delivery of these modules is scheduled to begin in FY2025-26, positioning the project as a key contributor to India’s ambitious clean energy targets, a company statement said.
According to the statement, this contract involves the supply of Waaree's flagship high-efficiency modules, renowned for their durability, energy output, and cutting-edge technology.
Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies, said, "This project represents more than just megawatts; it symbolises our nation’s progress toward energy self-reliance and sustainability." Established in 1990, Waaree Energies Ltd. is India's leading renewable energy company, accelerating the global energy transition.
Headquartered in Mumbai, it operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 13.3GW for solar PV modules (including 1.3GW of Indosolar).
With a presence across India and 25+ countries worldwide, it offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.