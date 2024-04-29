Waaree Energies Secures 400 MW Modules Supply Order In Gujarat

Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Waaree Energies Limited, said, "We are honoured to collaborate with GIPCL on this project. This initiative underscores our commitment to promote domestic manufacturing, generate employment, and support the nation's ambitious renewable energy targets while aiming to uphold the standards of excellence."

Gujarat-based Waaree Energies is among India's largest manufacturers of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW.