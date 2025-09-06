Waaree Energies Expects Major Boost From GST 2.0 Driven By Reduced Project Costs And Surge In Demand

The reduced GST (Goods and Services Tax) rates, introduced by the government earlier this week, can "materially change" the landscape for India's solar industry by significantly boosting demand and reducing project costs, according to Amit Paithankar, CEO and Whole-time Director of Waaree Energies.

“GST 2.0 will definitely change life materially for all of us. There are three things that one would need to look at. The project cost is slated to go down by about 5%. The input cost for projects will go down. The end consumers will benefit. For instance, consumers in the PM Surya Ghar Yojana have a direct benefit of GST,” he told NDTV Profit on Friday.