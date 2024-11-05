VST Tillers Q2 Results: Focus On Launches, Exports To Meet Threefold Revenue Guidance

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. guided last quarter of tripling its annual revenue by fiscal ending March 2027. The company reported almost Rs 1,000 crore in revenue in the previous fiscal, and has targeted to triple this to Rs 3,000 crore in three years.

While volumes for its products have largely been flat due to industry-wide slowness, most farm equipment players are anticipating a stronger second half this financial year, led by volumes.

We look at the strategic initiatives that the company has mentioned that will lead to this ambitious but achievable target.