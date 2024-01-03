VST Industries On Market Radar After DMart Founder's 1.4% Stake Buy

Cigarette manufacturing company VST Industries Ltd. was on the radar of market participants after DMart founder Radhakishan Damani bought an additional 1.4% stake in the company through open market deals on Jan. 2, 2024.

Following the deal, on Tuesday, the stock hit the upper circuit and closed 20% higher, at Rs 4,060.1 apiece. However, on Wednesday, the scrip ended 1.7% lower, at Rs 3,993 per share.

The ace investor had, on Tuesday, mopped up 2.22 lakh shares in the company for an aggregate amount of Rs 75.6 crore, according to the bulk deal data on the BSE.

SBI Mutual Fund also acquired 2.25 lakh shares, which represents a 1.45% stake in the company. DSP Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund pared their stakes by 1.61% and 1.29%, respectively.

Damani has been steadily increasing his stake in the company over the years, marking his first acquisition of a 25.95% stake in March 2016 through his investment vehicle, Bright Star Investments.