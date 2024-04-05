Voltas Target Price Raised By HSBC Citing Better Earnings Expectations

HSBC Global Research has raised the target price of Voltas Ltd., citing a rise in the company's earnings for the next couple of years, pushing the share price of the stock to a nearly two-year high on Thursday.

The brokerage has retained a 'buy' rating on the stock, with the target price raised to Rs 1,350 apiece from Rs 1,250 apiece earlier, implying an upside of 10.84% from its closing price on Thursday.

"We maintain our buy rating on the stock as we believe Voltas is one of the best proxies for the underpenetrated room AC category in India." HSBC said in a note. "We have raised unitary cooling products segment margin assumptions by 40–50 basis points over FY24–26," it said. This has resulted in a 5% increase in earnings per share during the same period, according to the brokerage.

"We now expect a FY26 UCP segment margin of 11.5%, which we think is significantly above consensus expectations."

The brokerage's raised Ebitda estimates are 15–17% above the current consensus expectation.