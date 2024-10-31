Volkswagen AG Unveils Cost-Saving Plan That May Keep German Plants Open

(Bloomberg) --Volkswagen AG laid out cost-savings proposals to workers that would shore up its financial position while potentially avoiding factory closures in Germany.

Arne Meiswinkel, the carmaker’s chief negotiator, said the measures include a 10% pay cut and revised bonus system. The moves are meant to shore up the VW brand that’s struggling with poor demand in Europe and intensifying competition in China.

VW and labor leaders warned that plant closures remain a possibility if a sufficient agreement can’t be reached.

“We’re open to any discussion to reach our financial goals,” Meiswinkel told reporters in Wolfsburg on Wednesday after talks with labor leaders. Wages at the automaker would remain “highly attractive” even after the cuts, he added.

Volkswagen shares fell as much as 1.2% shortly after the open of regular trading in Frankfurt. The stock has declined 20% this year, ranking among the worst performers on Germany’s benchmark DAX Index.