Vodafone To Prioritise Clearing Vendor Dues, 5G Launch Plans In Six Months

Vodafone Idea Ltd. will prioritise payment of vendor dues, even as it plans to roll out 5G in the next six to seven months, according to Chief Executive Officer Akshaya Moondra.

In the first quarter of the next fiscal, the company plans to “strike a balance” between its allocation of funds to vendor overdue, along with necessary capital expenditure, Moondra said in an earnings conference call.

Indus Towers, one of Vodafone's vendors, has disclosed that the telecom company's dues to it stood at Rs 5,699.6 crore as on Dec. 31.

For the 5G roll-out, the company will need about six months after it receives funding, according to Moondra. The management of the company refused to speak on the funding front, saying that it is “in progress with investors.”

In the earnings call after the second quarter results, Moondra had said that the company will finalise funding plans by December 2023.

“The new funding will be used for new capex and the generation that we are getting from our operations minus the old-debt servicing will be used to pay the vendors,” he said.

Its competitors, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd., have already rolled out 5G but the technology is yet to be monitised, despite heavy capital expenditure already by the two telecom companies.

“By then the monetisation will be clearer than it is today, and our strategy will be based on that,” the CEO said.