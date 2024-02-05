Vodafone Sales Beat Estimates On Enterprise Growth

Vodafone is seeking to sell assets in a number of struggling European markets as part of Chief Executive Officer Margherita Della Valle’s turnaround strategy. While it rejected Iliad’s offer, regulators cleared the sale of its Spanish unit to Zegona last week. Vodafone didn’t give an update on its Italian talks in Monday’s statement beyond saying that it is exploring options for in-market consolidation, though there’s no certainty a deal will be reached.